Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 21,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.57.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.