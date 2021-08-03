Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,219. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.