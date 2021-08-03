Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,281. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

