Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,281. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
