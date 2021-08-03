NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Critical Analysis

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio $18.21 million 11.18 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.32

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio -145.90% -56.47% -33.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.75%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

TELA Bio beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

