Neurotoken (NTK) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $105.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neurotoken

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Neurotoken Coin Trading

