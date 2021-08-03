Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Hits $434.41 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $434.41 million and $8.10 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 435,651,633 coins and its circulating supply is 435,651,055 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

