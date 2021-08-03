Neutron (NTRN) One Day Volume Tops $26.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 75.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Neutron has a total market cap of $295,393.37 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

