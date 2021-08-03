New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NEN opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

