New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 13.93% of New Frontier Health worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

NYSE:NFH opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12. New Frontier Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

