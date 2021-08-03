New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.09

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 627429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3014706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.