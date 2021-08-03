New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phillips 66 by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Phillips 66 by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

PSX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.