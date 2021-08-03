New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,700 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sempra Energy by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

