New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

