New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.