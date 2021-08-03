New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $940,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,911 shares of company stock worth $7,991,557 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $150.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

