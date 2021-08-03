New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

