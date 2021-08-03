New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $526.05 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

