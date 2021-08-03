New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

