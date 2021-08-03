New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.06. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

