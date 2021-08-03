New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,800 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.