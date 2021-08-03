New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,900 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.05.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

