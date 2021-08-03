New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $150.12 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,557. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

