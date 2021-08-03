New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

