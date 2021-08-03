New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

