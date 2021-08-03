New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

