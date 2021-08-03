New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.61 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

