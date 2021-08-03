New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.64 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. decreased their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.