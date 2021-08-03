New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Graco by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,965,000 after buying an additional 90,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.