New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.71 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,498,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

