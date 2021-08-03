New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.73 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $23,662,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $511.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.32. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In related news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.