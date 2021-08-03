New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 103.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,280. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NYSE:APH opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

