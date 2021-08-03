New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.80 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

