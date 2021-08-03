New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

