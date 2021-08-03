New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 49.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

