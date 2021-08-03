New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,396 shares of company stock worth $19,834,257 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $700.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $713.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

