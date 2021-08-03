New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.98 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.94 and a twelve month high of $150.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

