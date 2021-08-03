New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.66.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.