New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.25 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

EOG opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

