New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,525,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.