New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 62.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 716.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

