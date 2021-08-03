New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

MPC opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

