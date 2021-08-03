New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

