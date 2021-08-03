New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $311.01 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.06.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

