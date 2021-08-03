New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $383,608,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

