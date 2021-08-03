New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.94 and a 1-year high of $150.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

