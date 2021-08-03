New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.