New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $56.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

