New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

PRU opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

