New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

