New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $274.09 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.